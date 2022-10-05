Key business body banks on tourism for Thailand to maintain economic recovery momentum

“Although Thailand is still being pressured by a declining global economy as a result of international conflict, the committee believes that the tourism industry, which is recovering at a faster than expected pace, will help us sail through this crisis,” said JSCCIB chairman Sanan Angubolkul.

The committee, which comprises representatives from the Thai Chamber of Commerce, the Federation of Thai Industries, and the Thai Bankers' Association, estimated that total exports in 2022 would expand in the range of 7.0 to 8.0 per cent year on year, while headline inflation will be at 6.0 to 6.5 per cent.

“The recovery of the tourism industry is showing an upward trend above our expectation, with 1.17 million foreign visitors recorded in August. We believe that total foreign arrivals this year will be around 9-10 million people, whose spending will help create jobs and demand in tourist provinces,” said Sanan. “However, domestic consumption this year is likely to be affected by the rising inflation that diminishes people’s purchasing power.”