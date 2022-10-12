Thailand, Singapore strengthening economic ties

Jurin said the Commerce Ministry will hold online business matching discussions between Thai exporters and Singaporean importers, focusing on businesses related to BCG, such as plant-based proteins, alternative meat and processed foods from natural ingredients.

A signing ceremony for five memorandums of understanding was held during the meeting, covering intellectual property, agriculture and sustainable businesses.

“This is the first economic cooperation between Thailand and Singapore in five years after their last meeting in 2017,” he said.

The STEER meeting has enabled the two countries to cooperate in various fields such as agriculture, telecommunications, trade, investment, tourism and intellectual property, Jurin said.