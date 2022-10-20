Thai SEC to host summit of international securities commissions

On Wednesday, secretary-general Ruenvadee Suwanmongkol and senior SEC officials took part in the handover ceremony for hosting the IOSCO summit during a meeting of the organisation’s Presidents Committee in Marrakesh, Morocco.

The committee is composed of presidents (chairs) of ordinary and associate members and meets once a year during the annual conference. It is chaired by the president of the ordinary member hosting the summit.

The 2023 IOSCO Annual Meeting will be held from June 13 to 15.