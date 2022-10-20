Thai SEC to host summit of international securities commissions
Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will host the 2023 annual meeting of the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), the SEC secretary-general said.
On Wednesday, secretary-general Ruenvadee Suwanmongkol and senior SEC officials took part in the handover ceremony for hosting the IOSCO summit during a meeting of the organisation’s Presidents Committee in Marrakesh, Morocco.
The committee is composed of presidents (chairs) of ordinary and associate members and meets once a year during the annual conference. It is chaired by the president of the ordinary member hosting the summit.
The 2023 IOSCO Annual Meeting will be held from June 13 to 15.
During the handover ceremony, Ruenvadee invited representatives of securities commissions from around the world to attend the Bangkok meeting.
They were also invited to stay on for the SEC Thailand Public Conference on June 16.
During the Presidents Committee meeting in Marrakesh, organisation members discussed the operations of the IOSCO Financial Stability Engagement Group to study and analyse financial stability of various nations so members could plan cooperation with respective central banks to maintain stability.
The meeting also discussed IOSCO operations related to digital assets.
The organisation thanked Thailand’s SEC for sending two officials to participate in its secondment policy meeting. The purpose of the secondment policy is to ensure there are appropriate human resources available at the IOSCO General Secretariat, located in Madrid.
The IOSCO is the international body that brings together the world’s securities regulators and is recognised as the global standard setter for the securities sector. The organisation develops, implements and promotes adherence to internationally recognised standards for securities regulation.