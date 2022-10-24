Thai central bank reports strong signs of recovery in 3 regions

The report added that subsidies offered by the government had also shored up consumers’ confidence, prompting them to spend more.

The BOT’s northeastern office reported a rise in consumer spending driven by the subsidies, which had aided economic recovery. Employment rates also improved as MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions) tourism got back on track.

The Thailand Moto Grand Prix in Buri Ram on October 2 also boosted the local economy thanks to spending from domestic and foreign spectators, the report said. However, it added that the Northeast was now facing a labour shortage after workers returned to jobs in Bangkok.