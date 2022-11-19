BCG Economy Model: Boon or bane for Thailand?

The government adopted the BCG economic model as the 2021-2026 “national agenda” with the goal of boosting the country’s gross domestic product by 1 trillion baht within that period.

According to the National Science and Technology Development Agency, the BCG model focuses on promoting four key industries – agriculture and food; medical and wellness; bioenergy, biomaterial and biochemical; and tourism and creative economy.

Science, technology and innovation will be employed to enhance the capacity and competitiveness of players in the value chain, both upstream and downstream, in the four industries, coupled with innovative policy and supportive legal and financial measures.

The four industries currently have a combined economic value of 3.4 trillion baht, accounting for 21% of Thailand’s GDP. The BCG model is expected to raise this economic value to 4.4 trillion baht, or 24% of GDP, by 2026.

However, some environmental groups have voiced concerns.

Penchom Saetang, director of Ecological Alert and Recovery – Thailand (EARTH), warned that the amount of toxic waste imported to Thailand for recycling would hit dangerous levels if members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) adopted the BCG economic model.

Greenpeace Thailand director Tara Buakamsri also warned that adopting the BCG economic model would only make large capitalist groups in Thailand even stronger, further widening the wealth gap.