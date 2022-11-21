Baht weakens on Monday, signalling rally may be over

Bloomberg reported on Monday that the baht’s 6% rally against the dollar over the past month could be coming to an end in the absence of new catalysts, such as the return of Chinese tourists.

Poon cautioned that the baht might weaken if the market is concerned that the US Federal Reserve will hike the interest rate again.

He also advised monitoring the gold price, saying a drop in the price could lure investors to buy gold, which would pressure the baht to weaken.

The baht would also face downward pressure if foreign funds flow out of the Thai stock market in large quantities. However, Poon said the Thai economy was in continuous recovery and the baht’s resistance level of around 36 to the dollar would slow any weakening of the Thai currency.