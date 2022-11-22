Amid looming recession, investors advised to give greater weightage to bonds over equities

The advice was given at the third “Wealth Forum”, hosted jointly by The Nation Group and 12 business alliances on Monday at Conrad Hotel in Bangkok.

Danucha Pichayanan, secretary-general of the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council, delivered the keynote address. He shared his opinion on the overall Thai and global economic trends for 2023.

He predicted a mild recession next year, but said Thailand's economy would continue to grow, as tourism, private consumption expenditure, public investment, and service exports accelerate.

He said the Thai economy had expanded by 4.5% in the third quarter of 2022, up from 2.3% and 2.5% in the first and second quarters, respectively. After adjusting for seasonal factors, the economy grew by 1.2% in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, the Thai economy is expected to expand by 3.2% in 2022, up from 1.5% in 2021. The headline inflation rate is expected to be 6.3%, and the current account deficit is expected to be 3.6% of gross domestic product (GDP).

However, he predicts that as the global economy slows, Thailand’s growth will slow as well, although it will still expand when compared to other developed and emerging markets.

He stated that in this scenario, it would be best to carefully plan investments, closely monitor market and global movement, and consider your risk tolerance.