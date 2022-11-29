Big jump in capital of foreign businesses registering in first 10 months of 2022
The Business Development said on Tuesday that 480 foreign firms with registered capital of 106.437 billion baht have been allowed to operate their businesses in Thailand during the first 10 months of this year.
Jittakorn Wongkhetkorn, deputy director-general of the department, said the number of newly registered foreign businesses during the 10-month period rose by 8 per cent compared to the same period of last year but the registered capital of foreign firms during the period rose by 72%.
Jittakorn said Japanese investors top the list of foreign investors registering their businesses in Thailand during the first 10 months of this year.
He said the top three nationals who registered their businesses in Thailand from January to October this year were:
- 15 Japanese with 2.756 billion baht capital
- 5 Hong Kong businesses with 579 million baht capital.
- 4 Singaporeans with 268 million baht capital.
Jittakorn added that the statistics of the department during the past three years indicated that 2022 would end with some 68,000 to 72,000 new businesses – both domestic and foreign – being registered with the department.
