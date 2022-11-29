1,973 Thai businesses close shop for good in October

He said most of the businesses that closed operations in October had a registered capital of 1 million baht or less.

The registered capital of the 1,973 companies was:

• 1 million baht or less: 1,417 (71.82%)

• 1-5 million baht: 472 (23.93%)

• 5-100 million baht: 78 (3.95%)

• Over 100 million baht: 6 (0.30%)

However, Jittakorn said, 5,911 new businesses were set up in October with a total registered capital of 34.61 billion baht.