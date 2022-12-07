Thai cement producers urged to eye Philippines as tax on imports ends

Ronnarong Phoolpipat, director-general of the Foreign Trade Department, said the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), announced its decision to end the tax on November 10 following a probe into the issue.

The DTI decided not to continue the import tax on cement after it expired on October 21.

The Philippines imposed the levy on imported cement on October 22, 2019 for three years. In the first year, the tax was 250 pesos (US$4.5) per tonne. The duty fell to 245 pesos and 200 pesos per tonne in the second and third years, respectively.