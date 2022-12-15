Thai pet food firms urged to sniff out ‘big opportunity’ in China

"Thailand has a chance to expand its pet food market share in China, thanks to Chinese people's rising demand for pets," said Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) director-general Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit on Thursday.

The value of China's pet food market has surged from 105.80 billion yuan in 2019 to 140.10 billion yuan (700 billion baht) this year, Phusit said, citing a report from the Office of International Trade Promotion in Qingdao.