Thailand must boost competitiveness via law change to unleash business: Wissanu

Wissanu said good laws and regulations are essential to create a supportive ecosystem for business activities covering labour, tax, facilities, environment and anti-corruption issues.

"Hence, acts, royal decrees, regulations, ministry announcements and orders need to be amended and reformed," he said.

The government has spent years amending laws, but some legal changes to facilitate business were still incomplete due to the lengthy amendment process, Wissanu said.

Parliament’s dissolution and government agencies' attitude had added to delays.

Wissanu said the current government's reform plan covered the scrapping of outdated laws, updating laws with amendments and creating new laws.

He said government and private sector had improved almost 1,000 business processes, but laws and royal decrees took a lot of time to improve. He cited the Electronic-means Administrative Functions Act BE 2565 for digitalisation of government.

Wissanu said the attitude of government agencies towards facilitating business must change to enable faster amendment of laws that would boost Thailand’s competitiveness.