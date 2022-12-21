Seven high-potential product trends for next year
Bangkokbiz, a news agency, on Wednesday identified seven product groups which it predicts will be trending next year. They are:
1. Products for the elderly
The market for the elderly will mainly focus on health products. This group has a lot of purchasing power from savings and pensions, while not having to spend as much as young adults.
Therefore, healthy foods and beverages as well as products that increase convenience, such as ready-to-cook boiled rice, have huge potential.
2. Convenience products
Current consumer behaviour emphasises convenience, so operators must try to make life easier, for instance, sliced fruits.
3. Health and beauty products
Consumers are increasingly focused on their health and themselves, even more after the Covid-19 pandemic, offering a ready market.
4. Small-size products
People of the new generation like to try something new and convenient, while living on their own or with small families. Operators must make smaller products at affordable prices.
5. Environmentally friendly products
Consumers are focusing more on the environment, so manufacturers must make products that are environmentally friendly throughout the manufacturing process.
6. Local products
The trend of love for local products has grown continuously since the Covid-19 pandemic. Operators could get a geographical indication from the Intellectual Property Department to verify that the product is local.
7. Innovation products
Innovation is a growing trend as it will make products different and add value, such as naem (pork sausage) with food irradiation technology to make it last longer for up to two months.
