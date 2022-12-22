Thai mangosteen association formed as hunger grows in China, Mideast
The Thai Mangosteen Association (TMA) was founded on Wednesday to promote, support and solve problems related to cultivation and trade in the purple fruit.
Thai mangosteen production is set to rise 38% this year to 378,400 tonnes, feeding growing demand from China and the Middle East, according to the Agriculture Ministry.
Seventy-five members joined the first TMA meeting at the Office of Agricultural Research and Development in Chanthaburi to set up objectives and frameworks for the association.
Pattama Narmwong was selected as chairman of the TMA, whose headquarters are located in the heart of the country’s mangosteen-growing area of Tha Mai district, Chanthaburi.
The meeting forged six objectives for the TMA:
1. Support the stability and sustainability of mangosteen growers and related businesses.
2. Support and aid TMA members in solving problems while also monitoring developments in domestic and international mangosteen trade and other issues.
3. Research and develop mangosteen cultivation, exchanging and publishing academic studies and other information.
4. Improve the quality of Thai mangosteen for good agricultural practices (GAP) certification.
5. Cooperate with the government in supporting production, trade, and export processes.
6. Promote the image of Thai mangosteen and create trust in Thai and foreign consumers.
