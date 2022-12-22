Thai mangosteen association formed as hunger grows in China, Mideast

The meeting forged six objectives for the TMA:

1. Support the stability and sustainability of mangosteen growers and related businesses.

2. Support and aid TMA members in solving problems while also monitoring developments in domestic and international mangosteen trade and other issues.

3. Research and develop mangosteen cultivation, exchanging and publishing academic studies and other information.

4. Improve the quality of Thai mangosteen for good agricultural practices (GAP) certification.

5. Cooperate with the government in supporting production, trade, and export processes.

6. Promote the image of Thai mangosteen and create trust in Thai and foreign consumers.

Related stories