Govt tops revenue target with more cash from state and private enterprises

Pornchai Suravej, director of the ministry’s Fiscal Policy Office, said the government’s total revenue in the quarter was 633.139 billion, an increase of 73.586 billion from the target set in its 2023 Budget Act.

The revenue collected in the quarter also represented a more than 13% increase from the first quarter of FY2022, Pornchai added.

The Finance Ministry has four main revenue streams for collecting money for the state: State enterprises, the Revenue Department, the Customs Department, and other agencies (those with revolving funds).