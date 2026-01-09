Bangkok Security Forces Crack Down on Aggressive Flower Scams at City Pillar Shrine

Security officials have launched a crackdown on rogue street vendors at the Bangkok City Pillar Shrine following reports of tourists and worshippers being harassed into buying overpriced floral offerings.

The operation, spearheaded by the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) Bangkok, aims to restore order to the historic Phra Borom Maha Ratchawang district.

On 9 January 2026, Lt Gen Petchaek Intharathat, deputy director of ISOC Bangkok, deployed a task force to the site on Lak Mueang Road to investigate a surge in public complaints.

Undercover inspections revealed that unauthorised sellers have been targeting visitors by thrusting flowers into their hands—a tactic designed to force a sale through social pressure.

Reports also indicated that these vendors were misleading the public regarding prices and causing significant traffic congestion by obstructing parking bays near the shrine.

According to ISOC Bangkok, the agency has confirmed that individuals are operating in a predatory manner, forcing offerings onto visitors and demanding payment. This behaviour is not only a nuisance but is detrimental to the image of our cultural landmarks.

In response, authorities have issued a public advisory urging visitors to ignore street touts.

Worshippers are encouraged to use the authorised vending stalls located inside the shrine grounds, which provide offerings at regulated prices in an organised environment.

The crackdown is part of a wider effort by ISOC to ensure the safety and convenience of both local pilgrims and international tourists visiting the capital’s historic sites.