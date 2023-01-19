JPMorgan sees Thai stocks as the most attractive in Southeast Asia

Jakkapun Pornpunnarath, JPMorgan’s head of Thai equity research, said that the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has become the top pick for JPMorgan in Southeast Asia.

He pointed to robust trading of Thai stocks ahead of the next general election later this year and the strong operating performance of many listed companies.

The JPMorgan executive said that a strong Thai baht, growing in tandem with the tourism recovery, should enhance returns for equity investors.

Jakkapun was speaking in an interview with Bloomberg news agency, which published its report on Thursday.

JPMorgan estimated that Chinese tourists would help double Thailand’s tourism revenue to US$39 billion (1.36 trillion baht) this year, accounting for 6% of the country’s gross domestic product.

