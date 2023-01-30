Conflict over battery-plant incentive 'threatens' Thailand’s EV competitiveness

The delay came after the Industry Ministry insisted EV battery manufacturers set up factories in Thailand before receiving support from the government.

The Finance Ministry wants the measure to be similar to other EV incentives, such as tax discounts and subsidies on importing EV batteries.

"The Finance Ministry's idea aims to reduce the battery price and boost demand for EVs in Thailand since the battery price accounts for 50% of the whole EV," the EV board said.

However, it said the Finance Ministry's idea was that EV battery manufacturers who set up factories in Thailand must produce double the amount of imported batteries within two years, and three times the number within four years.