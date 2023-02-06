Thai exports face hit as baht strengthens: Commerce Ministry

The baht has rapidly strengthened this year to 32-33 per US dollar, up from 35-36 in December, noted Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director of the ministry’s Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO).

“This will likely affect industries such as rubber products, canned seafood, processed food, and jewellery,” he said on Sunday.

“The stronger currency will slow these industries’ exports, their major source of revenue, while they will benefit very little from cheaper raw materials imported from overseas.”

However, the rising baht is having a far smaller effect on Thai industries than the global economic downturn that has reduced trading partners’ purchasing power, Poonpong added.

“A stronger baht will essentially make Thai [export] products more expensive, thus making it tough for them to compete with products from countries with cheaper currency,” he said.