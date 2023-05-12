Number of registered businesses at highest level in a decade

The total number of registered establishments in operation during the first four months of this year reached 32,223, the highest in the past decade.

The tourism sector saw 100% growth, Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit disclosed on Friday.

The 6,041 businesses registered in the first four months of this year had a combined registered capital of 20.90 billion baht.

The top three sectors with the most number of new business registrations were:

– Real estate, with 434 business registrations (7.19%);

– General building construction, 405 registrations (6.70%);

– Hospitality/food service, 262 registrations (4.34%).

The majority of new registrations – 3,971 (65.73%) – had capital of less than 1 million baht, followed by 1,985 new businesses (32.86%) with capital in the 1 million to 5 million baht range, while 67 new registrations (1.11%) had capital ranging from 5 million to 100 million baht. Only 18 new businesses (0.30%) had capital exceeding 100 million baht.

Meanwhile, businesses that ceased operations in April totalled 936, with registered capital value of 5.18 billion. The top three types of businesses that ceased operations were:

– 115 general construction businesses (12.29%),

– 53 real estate businesses (5.66%);

– 23 restaurant businesses (2.46%).