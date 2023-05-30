Migrant workers in visa limbo get free extension until July 31
The 500,000 or so migrant workers whose work visa has expired or those who cannot return home will be allowed to continue working until the end of July.
The caretaker Cabinet decided on Tuesday to extend the employment period for some 500,000 workers from Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam who are working or living in Thailand illegally.
Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said this leniency would apply to two groups of migrant workers from the four countries.
The first group covers some 200,000 individuals from Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar who were employed in Thailand under a four-year memorandum of understanding (MoU). Their employment periods have been gradually expiring since last year and will come to a final end in July this year, Anucha said.
The spokesman added that the Covid-19 situation and fighting in their countries have also stopped them from returning home after their work visas ended.
The second group covers some 300,000 workers from Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam, who were allowed to enter the country on temporary travel documents. However, he said, their passports were not issued in time to meet the May 15 deadline for visa stamps, which resulted in them becoming illegal migrants.
Hence, the Cabinet agreed with the Labour Ministry’s proposal to allow these 300,000 workers to stay and work until July 31, pending the issuance of their passports.
Once they get their passports, they will get a visa stamp to work in Thailand until February 13, 2024 or 2025 depending on their employment contracts, Anucha said.