Migrant workers in visa limbo get free extension until July 31

The caretaker Cabinet decided on Tuesday to extend the employment period for some 500,000 workers from Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam who are working or living in Thailand illegally.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said this leniency would apply to two groups of migrant workers from the four countries.

The first group covers some 200,000 individuals from Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar who were employed in Thailand under a four-year memorandum of understanding (MoU). Their employment periods have been gradually expiring since last year and will come to a final end in July this year, Anucha said.