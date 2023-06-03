Tax reform can unleash Thailand’s ‘massive’ potential: World Bank

His remarks came as a new government prepares to take office, following an election in which all major political parties campaigned on increasing social-welfare spending.

Barely 4 million Thais pay income tax and such a small number will impede the country’s economic development, according to the World Bank report "Thailand Public Revenue and Spending Assessment – Promoting an Inclusive and Sustainable Future".

"A lot of work needs to be done to broaden this [tax] base," Zarcone said.

Structural reforms of the tax system have the potential to unleash Thailand's massive potential and the excellence of its private sector, which is driving growth, he said, adding: "The incoming government will have a heavy burden, but I believe it will be worthwhile to try to implement these reforms."

Following massive spending on subsidies and stimulus during the Covid-19 pandemic, the report advised focusing on balancing expenses and revenues in the fiscal budget.

Thailand does not have to discontinue all subsidies to accomplish this, Zarcone said.

Instead, they should be targeted to help vulnerable groups, while other substantial expenses can be streamlined so that Thailand can become a high-income country, he explained, adding that necessary expenses include education, social protection, healthcare, and other investments in developing human capital.