Private sector hopes new govt will keep Thailand’s EEC dreams alive

The EEC, launched under the EEC Act in 2018, includes mega infrastructure projects like a high-speed rail link between airports, an aviation hub, ports etc. It has also been a major draw for foreign investors.

Hence, Jareeporn Jarukornsakul, Group CEO of WHA Corporation Plc, said the next government should take the right steps to maintain investors’ confidence and keep the EEC policy and mission alive.

WHA Corporation oversees the building of industrial estates in the economic corridor.

Jareeporn said EEC will serve as a strategic trading zone and an investment hub for Thailand. It will also provide a link with the Southern Economic Corridor (SEC) as well as the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, he said.

The CEO also advised the upcoming government to continue supporting the electric vehicles (EV) sector, as it is a target industry with a wider plan to reduce transportation costs.

A larger investment in research and development of technology is also necessary to give birth to a new industrial revolution, he said.

Foreign experts will be necessary to make this revolution successful and for that, Thailand should introduce smart work permits and visas, he said.