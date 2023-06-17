Chinese business leaders from around the globe gather in Bangkok next week

The three-day conference, the first meeting of the WCEC since the pandemic, will be held from June 24 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, and will be the 16th since it was launched in 1991 by the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The last WCEC biennial conference was held in London in 2019, before being suspended for four years due to the pandemic.

The Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce estimates that about 2,000 Chinese business people from around the world, as well as their family members, and 1,000 Thai-Chinese entrepreneurs will join the convention, which is expected to generate at least 50 billion baht in revenue and investment.

The event will also help demonstrate Thailand’s readiness to host international conferences, the chamber said.

The theme for this year’s conference is “Creating a new chapter together with Chinese business acumen”.

“The main objective of 16th WCEC is to establish cooperation to drive the economy forward following the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, which is a great time for Chinese businesspeople to invest in foreign countries,” said Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce president Narongsak Putthapornmongkol.