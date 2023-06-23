Airbus fills 7,000 positions of 13,000 employees it aims to hire in 2023

Despite the challenges posed by the current labour market, Airbus said it has already filled 7,000 positions, with plans in place to complete the recruitment process to support the company's production ramp-up and decarbonisation goals.

Thierry Baril, chief human resources and workplace officer of Airbus, expressed satisfaction with the company's recruitment efforts, stating, "We are happy to see that Airbus remains attractive despite the labour market challenges. Our recruitment efforts are paying off and will continue to support our production ramp-up and company transformation. We are focused on attracting, training, and developing the best diverse talents in our company to help us shape the future of sustainable aerospace."

Airbus is offering job opportunities in various areas, including manufacturing, engineering, cybersecurity, software engineering, and new propulsion technologies such as hydrogen, cryogenics, and fuel cells. A significant portion of the recruitment drive will be dedicated to recent graduates, he said.