Airbus fills 7,000 positions of 13,000 employees it aims to hire in 2023
Aerospace company Airbus is on track to hire more than 13,000 professionals worldwide in 2023, bucking the global trend of retrenchments.
Despite the challenges posed by the current labour market, Airbus said it has already filled 7,000 positions, with plans in place to complete the recruitment process to support the company's production ramp-up and decarbonisation goals.
Thierry Baril, chief human resources and workplace officer of Airbus, expressed satisfaction with the company's recruitment efforts, stating, "We are happy to see that Airbus remains attractive despite the labour market challenges. Our recruitment efforts are paying off and will continue to support our production ramp-up and company transformation. We are focused on attracting, training, and developing the best diverse talents in our company to help us shape the future of sustainable aerospace."
Airbus is offering job opportunities in various areas, including manufacturing, engineering, cybersecurity, software engineering, and new propulsion technologies such as hydrogen, cryogenics, and fuel cells. A significant portion of the recruitment drive will be dedicated to recent graduates, he said.
To support this initiative, Airbus has extended its partnership with the Georgia Institute of Technology for another five years as part of the Airbus Academic Programme, which collaborates with selected top universities and schools worldwide, Baril said.
In addition to the strategic programme, Airbus has expanded its academic partnerships to 42 business schools and universities globally, including agreements with CEMS (a consortium of 34 business schools and universities across six continents) and UNITECH (a consortium of eight engineering universities in Europe), he added. These collaborations aim to foster synergies in the aeronautical sector and nurture the next generation of aerospace professionals, he said.
Currently employing more than 134,000 individuals worldwide, Airbus received Top Employers certification in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific region in 2023 from the Top Employers Institute.
This recognition highlights the company's excellence in people management and HR policies, Baril said.
Prospective applicants and students interested in exploring the diverse range of opportunities at Airbus can visit the company's official website at https://www.airbus.com/en/careers.