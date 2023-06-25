Thailand rolls out the red carpet for Chinese entrepreneurs
Thailand is a global trading nation that receives a steady flow of foreign investment and has free trade agreements with more than 50 countries, Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit told the opening ceremony of the 16th World Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention on Sunday.
The biennial convention, the first since the pandemic, drew more than 4,000 Chinese entrepreneurs from around the world to Bangkok.
Thailand and China have a long-standing excellent relationship, one that has resulted in massive trade and investment cooperation over the years, Jurin told the entrepreneurs.
The outgoing minister also called for closer ties between Thailand and China, noting that the global environment had become more uncertain and challenging.
"I am confident that this convention will provide attendees with an opportunity to recognise and see the developments in Thailand's economy, trade, investment, and tourism industry," Jurin said.
He discussed the outgoing government's efforts over the last four years to expand the number of its bilateral free trade agreements.
Thailand is currently finalising a free trade agreement with the 27-nation European Union, the United Arab Emirates, and Pakistan, Jurin said.
He also noted that Thailand had forged strategic partnerships with seven economically powerful cities, calling them “mini-free trade agreements”. The seven cities are: Hainan, Gansu, Shenzhen in China, Kofu in Japan, Pusan and Gyeonggi in South Korea, and Telangana in India.
All Chinese investors will benefit from trade privileges and a highly competitive production base if they invest in or operate their businesses in Thailand.
Jurin also touted Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor, saying it can promote and support Chinese President Xi Jinping's Belt and Road Initiative by improving logistical links between China, Thailand, and other members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
"Thailand will be one of China's greatest partners," he promised.
Gao Yunlong, chairman of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, thanked Thailand for a warm welcome before urging all Chinese entrepreneurs to collaborate in developing their own potential and working with the government to promote world peace, improve connections, and establish a new legacy.
He said that China puts an emphasis on innovation and technology development and is willing to share and exchange this with its trade partners.
The collaboration will play an important role in driving the global economy, he said.
Dhanin Chearavanont, senior chairman of Charoen Pokphand Group and president of the China Overseas Chinese Entrepreneurs Association, delivered the keynote address, emphasising the significance of innovation and technology.
Technology will play a significant role in assisting each company and nation to gain economic competitiveness in the global economy, he said.
"We must study various fields of technology while also developing the potential of the next generation to have knowledge and competency comparable to international standards in order to avoid falling behind," Dhanin said.
Developing new technology is the biggest challenge, he said.
He urged entrepreneurs not to be afraid of a future populated by robots and infused with biotechnology.
People will never be unemployed if they switch from low-skilled to high-skilled jobs, he said, insisting that the adoption of new technology is not difficult.
Even farmers can use technology on their farms, Dhanin said.
"We don't have to use the best technology; we just have to use the one that's suitable for us," he added.
He expressed confidence in China's ability to establish a dominant role in the global economy, saying Chinese entrepreneurs, both at home and abroad, will be able to find the right solutions to deal with crises as they always have in the past.
"I am confident in China's future," he said.
After the opening ceremony, Narongsak Putthapornmongkol, Chairman of the Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce, told reporters that many Chinese entrepreneurs were interested in investing in Thai industries, particularly electric vehicles, healthcare, and renewable energy.
The convention is a great opportunity for the country to demonstrate its readiness to be one of China's major trading partners and it will also promote tourism, he added.