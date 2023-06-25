Thailand rolls out the red carpet for Chinese entrepreneurs

The biennial convention, the first since the pandemic, drew more than 4,000 Chinese entrepreneurs from around the world to Bangkok.

Thailand and China have a long-standing excellent relationship, one that has resulted in massive trade and investment cooperation over the years, Jurin told the entrepreneurs.

The outgoing minister also called for closer ties between Thailand and China, noting that the global environment had become more uncertain and challenging.

"I am confident that this convention will provide attendees with an opportunity to recognise and see the developments in Thailand's economy, trade, investment, and tourism industry," Jurin said.

He discussed the outgoing government's efforts over the last four years to expand the number of its bilateral free trade agreements.

Thailand is currently finalising a free trade agreement with the 27-nation European Union, the United Arab Emirates, and Pakistan, Jurin said.

He also noted that Thailand had forged strategic partnerships with seven economically powerful cities, calling them “mini-free trade agreements”. The seven cities are: Hainan, Gansu, Shenzhen in China, Kofu in Japan, Pusan and Gyeonggi in South Korea, and Telangana in India.

All Chinese investors will benefit from trade privileges and a highly competitive production base if they invest in or operate their businesses in Thailand.

Jurin also touted Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor, saying it can promote and support Chinese President Xi Jinping's Belt and Road Initiative by improving logistical links between China, Thailand, and other members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.