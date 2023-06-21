Sustainability, new-gen industries to be emphasised as Chinese entrepreneurs gather

Kriengkrai Thiennukul has been invited to attend the event as a representative of Thailand's industrial sector.

Kriengkrai said that he would use the opportunity to show the country's potential, its capability and how far Thailand has come.

He also intends to demonstrate Thailand's industrial direction, which will focus on new-generation industries, such as digital technology, electric vehicles, renewable energy, biotechnology, and agricultural technology.

These new industries will be some of those highlighted to woo Chinese entrepreneurs and investors to consider investing or relocating their businesses to Thailand, he said.

Meanwhile, he said that he would convey to his Chinese counterparts that Thailand was serious about sustainability and that polluted investments and businesses were not welcome.

"China is one of our largest markets. We would like to share mutual benefits with China, be part of each other's ecosystem, and secure each supply chain," he said, adding that Thailand has an advantage in gaining Chinese trust because of the two countries' long-standing bilateral relationship.

The trust will support China's willingness to provide and transfer advanced technologies to Thailand, he added.

Over 4,000 people are expected to attend the three-day conference, which will begin on June 24 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre and will be the 16th since it was founded in 1991 by the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The most recent WCEC biennial conference, held in London in 2019, was postponed for four years due to the pandemic.

According to Kriengkrai, China will be among the top three foreign investors in the next five years.