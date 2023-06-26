Economy stable but household debt still a worry

According to NESDC Secretary-General Danucha Pichayanan, state budget disbursements will reach some 1 trillion baht in the fourth quarter of this year. This includes investments by state enterprises with pending projects ready for disbursement, totaling approximately 150 billion baht. The remainder is made up of regular budget items and obligated funds that require disbursement of about 900 billion baht.

In the first quarter of 2024, a budget allocation of approximately 700 billion baht will be available for disbursement into the economic system. These funds will come from the regular budget allocation and the earmarked budget of government agencies, totaling around 650 billion baht, as well as funds from state enterprise investments amounting to approximately 50 billion baht.

From the 4th quarter of 2023 to the 1st quarter of 2024, between 1.8 and 1.9 trillion baht will be injected into the economic system from regular budgets, budget allocations of government agencies, and state enterprise investments. This will help stimulate consumption and domestic spending but is conditional upon expediting budget preparation and announcing the implementation of the Budget Expenditure Act for fiscal 2024 within the first quarter of next year.

Thailand's economy has expanded satisfactorily this year, supported by tourism and domestic consumption. Current figures show approximately 2 million tourists entering Thailand per month, which is expected to increase during the high season, with up to 28 million foreign tourists projected to visit the country this year.