Siam Herbal Tech taps Japanese market for cannabis and marijuana extract exports

Sales prospects look brighter for Siam Herbal Tech as a group of pharmaceutical entrepreneurs from South Korea, the United States, and Russia have visited its factories and expressed interest in its products, the company said.

In the medical field in Thailand, the cannabis and marijuana industry continues to experience growth, with an increasing number of hospitals and private clinics incorporating extracts for medical treatments. This points to a continuous and consistent use of extracted substances for medical purposes.

Torlarp Chaiyachow, acting chairman of DOD BioTech Co Ltd, revealed that Siam Herbal Tech is engaged in the extraction of substances from cannabis, marijuana, and Thai medicinal plants. Siam Herbal Tech is the first private company capable of manufacturing medical-grade CBD (Cannabidiol) products under PIC/S standards, he said.

They have supplied cannabis and marijuana extracts to Pacific Cannovation Co Ltd, a company that operates a comprehensive cannabis and herbal business from cultivation to end products.

Pacific Cannovation is also involved in research and development of products containing CBD in combination with hemp seed oil and protein from hemp seeds, which still contain Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). They are actively strategising to further develop the medical cannabis business and export extracts to medical entrepreneurs, specifically in Japan, he said.