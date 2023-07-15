Surge of esports opens major opportunities for Thailand, trade office says

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, the office’s director-general, said about 67% of gamers use smartphones while the rest use computers or game consoles.

The TPSO estimated the value of the esports market in Thailand in 2021 at 37.6 billion baht, saying it had grown about 20% a year on average in the previous five years. It started gaining momentum in 2018 when its estimated value was 18.5 billion baht, the office said.

Poonpong identified several causes for the rapid growth of esports in Thailand:

An increasing number of games can be streamed via social media and this is attracting new players,

A rising number of esport tournaments are broadcast online, which helped strengthen the viewer base even during the pandemic,

More computer and game companies are making esports-oriented products, and

Some Thai institutes have included esport-related subjects in their curriculum.

“The esport market is growing every year and has a high potential for business opportunities. This is also fueled by the fact that electronic devices are more accessible to wider audiences every year,” Poonpong added.