Gaming company 100 Thieves is now worth $460 million

The valuation of 100 Thieves tripled in the last two years, bucking the trend in esports, where many companies have struggled to live up to the hype. While the number of people playing video games has continued to grow, the valuations for teams that play them professionally have not, as the pandemic crimped revenue for all live events businesses.

Investors are still eager to plow money into video gaming more broadly, as evidenced by the performance of Roblox since it went public earlier this year. 100 Thieves has benefited from stressing the diversity of its business. The company makes about two-thirds of its revenue from gaming-related apparel and entertainment, such as podcasts. While 100 Thieves owns teams in leagues for the games League of Legends, Valorant and Call of Duty, two of its most popular gamers, CouRageJD and Valkyrae, are known for their fun videos on YouTube more than for their playing skills. They are also co-owners of the business.

Sales were expected to more than double this year, but the company declined to state specific figures. "Esports has grown very solidly, but gaming more broadly has grown astronomically," said John Robinson, the company's president and chief operating officer. "2021 was a record year for 100 Thieves."