TAT pushes Thailand as high earner in tourism stakes

To this end, the TAT has five main strategic directions:

1) Promote Thailand’s sustainability image across cultural and environmental dimensions through “travel with care,” which aims to avoid negative impacts on communities; “fair income”, which aims to distribute the generated revenue equally in the community; and, “encourage identity and biodiversity,” by changing Thailand’s image to an environmental destination.

2) Penetrate new markets. TAT will aim to attract quality tourists all year round, especially from far-distance markets in Europe like the Czech Republic, Poland, Romania, and Bulgaria, with much of the promotion conducted by the TAT office in Prague. This will target couples and families who have never been to Thailand before through charter flights to, for example, Phuket and Krabi. Flights from the Middle East will focus on Saudi Arabia, with 150,000 Saudi tourists expected this year and 200,000 to 250,000 tourists in 2024.

Sub-culture movements also have potential, she added. Examples include the OYA-Rich in Japan, partner seekers and wedding groups from China, new businesspeople, pilgrims from Malaysia and Singapore, Indian wedding groups, and health and beauty groups from ASEAN, Russia, and China. Other demographics of interest are “digital nomads” and those on “workcations”.

“To make Thailand a true leader in tourism, we must satisfy all sub-culture groups because they will provide Thailand with year-round travel,” Thapanee said.

3) Seeking cooperation with new business partners including clothing brands from Latin America, and promoting environmentally friendly and luxury tourism.

4) Linking land routes for tourists by encouraging cross-border land travel such as Chinese tour caravans, those travelling through the China-Laos high-speed rail, and Malaysian tourists. The latter will be encouraged to travel deep into Thailand beyond just southern provinces like Songkhla or Surat Thani.

5) Using social media to present digital content that appeals to the greatest number of travellers. For example, in the South Korean market, the TAT has created a virtual influencer named “Rosie”, who presents travel experiences to Gen Y, Gen Z, and Gen Alpha target groups.

“In 2024, the TAT will promote tourism to the international market through the Meaningful Relationship campaign that will aim to convey meaningful perspectives on travel during visitors’ stay in Thailand. The TAT hopes to create close relationships with travellers so that they revisit Thailand, increase their average duration of stay and spending, and then spread the word of their positive experiences to their families and friends,” Thapanee concluded.