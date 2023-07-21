Koh Kong, Thailand’s Trat set to enhance ties, trade

Koh Kong provincial governor, Mithona Phouthorng, affirmed in a press release on July 18 that these activities are designed to particularly reinforce the relationship between the two provinces.

“I asked people, owners of hotels, guesthouses, factories, enterprises, companies, private banks and restaurants who intended to join this programme to register at Wat Kasem Simaram, also known as Wat Hat Lek,” she added.

Deputy provincial governor of Koh Kong, Sok Sothy, could not be reached for comment on July 19. However, he previously stated that a healthy rapport with Trat province would foster deeper border ties.