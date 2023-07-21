Koh Kong, Thailand’s Trat set to enhance ties, trade
From July 24-30, the Koh Kong province and Trat province, Thailand, are set to host a walk-jog event and product exhibition. This initiative, planned at the Ban Hat Lek Border Market, aims to stimulate tourism and fortify ties between these neighbouring regions.
Koh Kong provincial governor, Mithona Phouthorng, affirmed in a press release on July 18 that these activities are designed to particularly reinforce the relationship between the two provinces.
“I asked people, owners of hotels, guesthouses, factories, enterprises, companies, private banks and restaurants who intended to join this programme to register at Wat Kasem Simaram, also known as Wat Hat Lek,” she added.
Deputy provincial governor of Koh Kong, Sok Sothy, could not be reached for comment on July 19. However, he previously stated that a healthy rapport with Trat province would foster deeper border ties.
He further suggested that both provinces could mutually explore investment opportunities in potential sectors.
“Therefore, if each side wants to invest, it could give an additional boost to mutual investments, enable businesses to trade with one another and facilitate the exchange of goods. Moreover, now that we have a port, it further strengthens our relationships and helps grow our economies,” he expressed.
Chhay Sivlin, president of the Cambodia Association of Travel Agents (CATA), remarked on July 19 that this programme and exhibition signified a positive development in tourism.
“This programme involves residents from both provinces, which could invigorate the tourism sector and enhance cooperation between the two regions. It could bring both the private sectors and the state closer together, fostering mutual trade,” she explained.
Sivlin further suggested that other provinces bordering Vietnam and Laos should consider similar events to mutually benefit sectors like tourism and agriculture.
“Therefore, this programme is beneficial for all, encompassing domestic products and tourist attractions. It could particularly foster work cooperation as it presents an opportunity for both sides to showcase their potential,” she stated.
In her statement, she also emphasised the programme’s opportunity for local companies to showcase their products and services.
Such an exhibition would facilitate discussions about updates on their offerings, fostering a better understanding and potential collaboration between companies across the border.
Chea Sokny
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network