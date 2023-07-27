BOT, related agencies set out to tackle household debt

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, BOT deputy governor of financial institutions stability Ronadol Numnonda said the central bank had launched measures to deal with household debt in a sustainable manner on July 21 this year.

He said such measures would help in dealing with non-performing loans, persistent debt, new debt and informal debt effectively.

The BOT will enforce measures related to responsible lending on January 1 next year and another related to persistent debt on April 1 next year, he said

He added that the central bank is considering additional guidelines to take care of household debt, such as risk-based pricing and debt service ratio.

Ronadol said BOT had discussed the issue with related agencies so as to ensure that the measures could deal with household debt effectively and sustainably.

He said cooperation from related agencies, as well as improvement in debtors' and creditors' behaviour, were necessary to tackle the issue.