TAT looks to long-haul tourist market for 2024

Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, TAT deputy governor for international marketing in Europe, Africa, Middle East and the Americas, said on Friday that the agency expects foreign tourists to generate 1.62 trillion baht in revenue for Thailand this year, including 660 billion baht from long-haul travellers and 960 billion baht from short-haul visitors,

In 2024, TAT expects foreign tourists to generate 1.92 trillion baht in revenue for Thailand, with the long-haul segment making up 721 billion baht.

He also pointed out that tourists from Europe and US are likely to stay in Thailand longer and spend more than their short-haul peers.

Citing the survey on tourist behaviour in the first three months of this year, he said tourists from Europe, the Middle East, and the US stayed an average of 19.4 days, 16.17 days, and 15.26 days, respectively and spent an average of 71,718 baht, 99,172 baht and 76,297 baht per person per trip.