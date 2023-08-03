Young people spending more for travelling

Specifically, one out of three millennial and Gen Z travellers in APAC are willing to spend more than US$2,000 on their next holiday, more than double Asia’s average monthly income, Klook reported.

In its study, Klook found that a majority of Vietnamese travellers, equivalent to 36 %, want to spend between US$1,000 and US$2,000 on their next holiday.

The study also found that experiences are the first consideration factor, trumping flights and accommodation.

About 71 % of Vietnamese travellers are willing to invest in experiences.

Of the experiences, nature and the outdoors are the most sought after at 71 %, followed by cultural experiences at 61 % and water activities at 53 %.