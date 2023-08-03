Young people spending more for travelling
Nearly half of millennial and Gen Z travellers in Apac plan to spend double their average monthly income on travel, according to a new travel pulse survey by Klook about 2023 travel trends in Apac in general.
Specifically, one out of three millennial and Gen Z travellers in APAC are willing to spend more than US$2,000 on their next holiday, more than double Asia’s average monthly income, Klook reported.
In its study, Klook found that a majority of Vietnamese travellers, equivalent to 36 %, want to spend between US$1,000 and US$2,000 on their next holiday.
The study also found that experiences are the first consideration factor, trumping flights and accommodation.
About 71 % of Vietnamese travellers are willing to invest in experiences.
Of the experiences, nature and the outdoors are the most sought after at 71 %, followed by cultural experiences at 61 % and water activities at 53 %.
Another finding showed that 54 %of millennials and Gen Z travellers in Apac turn to social media to find inspiration and plan their holidays.
About 69 % of Vietnamese travellers (also the highest number in Apac) use social media platforms for holiday inspiration and planning.
Their most frequently used platforms are Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram.
Breaking with tradition, Apac travellers are now more spontaneous and prefer short-haul travel as only 31 % plan their holidays one month in advance.
Vietnamese travelers are also spontaneous as about 68 per cent book experiences right before they fly.
More than half of Vietnamese travellers want to travel only domestically, and one-third want to travel within the region.
According to Klook’s database, Vietnam’s most booked destinations in the first half of the year were Thailand, Singapore and Japan.
Overall outbound demand in the first half of this year increased by 11 % over the same period of 2019, whilst average tourism spending increased by 40 %.
In terms of inbound demand, the most booked destinations in the first half were Da Nang, HMC City and Ha Long.
Top inbound markets were South Korea, Singapore and India.
Overall inbound demand increased by 80 %, Klook said.
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network