FTAs are the foundation of Thai exports, Commerce Ministry official says

Ronnarong Phoolpipat, director general of the ministry’s Foreign Trade Department, said the FTA utilisation rate – the percentage of exports that enter a country with tax exemptions due to FTAs – was 76.7% during the five months.

Ronnarong said export of Thai fruit – including durians, guava, mangos, and mangosteens – will increase in China during that country’s summer. The export value of Thai fruit to China exceeded $3.3 billion in the first five months of this year, with the Asean-China FTA paving the way. Exports of coconuts to China have also increased considerably. In the second quarter of this year, their export value reached $187.91 million under the ACFTA, up 26.96% compared to the same period last year.

China remains the top importer of Thai coconuts, accounting for 54.83% of the total. Thai coconuts account for 80.02% of all coconuts imported by China. Under the Asean-China FTA, Thailand has a zero import tax rate in China, compared to 60% when Thailand’s trade status was “most favoured nation”.

Thailand’s top five FTAs in the first five months of this year, and their utilisation rates are:

1.Asean FTA ( $12.16 billion) with a utilisation rate of 74.48%. The top four Asean export markets are Indonesia($3.26 billion), Malaysia ($2.91 billion), Vietnam ($2.70 billion), and the Philippines ($2.03 billion).

2.Asean-China FTA ($10.41 billion) with a utilisation rate of 97.99%. Major exports were durian, synthetic rubber mixed with natural rubber, cassava, fresh fruits (guava, mango, mangosteen) and chemically pure sugars.

3.Japan-Thailand Economic Partnership Agreement ($2.74 billion) with a utilisation rate of 71.57%. Major exports were processed chicken and chicken parts, marinated chicken, deck trims, and plastic mouldings.