MICE industry can get an extra boost from concerts, events

This year, 106 concerts are set to be held at the Impact Exhibition and Convention Centre in Nonthaburi province, Paul Kanjanapas, CEO of Bangkok Land Plc, operator of Impact, told The Nation.

“Half of these concerts are by K-pop artists, while Thai artists will host some 40 concerts this year at Impact Arena that seats 12,000 persons,” he said.

The CEO said he is confident that fans will continue booking tickets even though they are far more expensive when compared to pre-pandemic prices.

Impact has also been jam-packed with visitors to family-related events that have been held every week since October last year. This trend is expected to continue until the third quarter of 2024, he added.

To facilitate the recovery of the MICE industry, Paul said Bangkok Land has not increased the rental fees for exhibition space in Impact.

The company also plans to upgrade Impact Arena to meet international standards and has been studying partners in Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands.

Some 1,073 events have been scheduled at Impact this year, marking a 41% jump from last year’s tally.