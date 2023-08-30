Boost in consumption, tourism props up Thai economy in July as export struggles

According to Pornchai Thiravej, director of the Fiscal Policy Office, the Thai economic situation in July this year benefited from domestic consumption of durable goods and the expanding tourism sector. This growth came from both foreign tourists and domestic visitors. Meanwhile, inflation remained consistently low. However, exports continued to decline due to global economic conditions.

Among economic indicators, domestic consumption sent a positive signal compared to the same period last year, especially in durable goods consumption. This was reflected in the increased sales of passenger cars and newly registered motorcycles in July, which increased by 17.3% and 13.0% respectively year on year, and increased month on month, after seasonal adjustment of 7.5% and 6.6% respectively, Pornchai said.

As for the consumer confidence index in July, it decreased to 55.6 from 56.7 the previous month. This decrease was due to consumer concerns about household debt and the value-added tax at a fixed rate. In July, the consumer price index decreased by 10.2% compared to the same period last year. Actual agricultural income decreased by 1.6% year on year, he added.

The value of exports also contracted year on year. The total value of exports in July was U$22.14 billion, down 6.2% year on year. Excluding petroleum-related products, gold, and weaponry, the decrease was 2%.