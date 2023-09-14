Consumer confidence recovers after new govt formed: Survey

It based its statement on a survey conducted by its Centre for Economic and Business Forecasting, which found that the Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) increased in August after a decline in July, the first in 14 months.

UTCC president Assoc Prof Thanavath Phonvichai said the decline in July came after a delay in the formation of a new coalition government.

The CCI in August rose to 56.9 from 55.6 a month earlier although it was still much lower than the “normal” level of 100, he said.

Thanavath, who is also chief adviser to the centre, said there was still concern among Thai consumers about a slow economic recovery, the higher cost of living, rising interest rates, and a possible global economic contraction.

These negative factors have weakened purchasing power and undermined consumer confidence, he added.