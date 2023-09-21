Digital Thailand: Govt urged to implement more targeted measures to spur growth

The remarks were made during the panel "Opportunities, Challenges, and Adaptation of the Thai Digital Industry" on Wednesday.

Speakers addressed how Thai digital companies are adapting in the highly competitive digital economy era.

Speakers included Supachai Sachaphibulkij,of the Thai Chamber of Commerce's Creative Digital Economy Committee, Kanapol Wongphichayavisal, vice president of the Federation of Thai Industries' Digital Industry Club, and Tinnakorn Laoraovirot, former president of Thailand's Software Association.

They said that attempting to attract international companies could be advantageous if their investment spurred technological transformation. As a result, the government should exercise caution when drafting regulations affecting investment and digital technology.

They suggested that government agencies collaborate with the private sector to provide employees with the necessary digital skills, noting that global trends will impact daily life and drive the digital industry. One particular concern is that Thailand's digital workforce is growing at a slow rate, the speakers agreed.

They suggested that the government needs to encourage small-and-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in industries like tourism to adopt digital technology to improve service delivery and customer satisfaction.

Entrepreneurs in the hardware, software, and digital-services sectors should embrace new innovations and technology to improve their efficiency, the speakers said, adding that Thai entrepreneurs and SMEs should set their sights beyond the country’s borders.