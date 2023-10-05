Government urged to work with private sector in setting goal for country

"Whatever Thailand is going to be, whether a destination for entertainment or kitchen of the world, all sectors must know what they are going to do with the limited resources," he said.

He was one of several experts speaking at “Thailand Economic Outlook 2024: Change the Future Today” in Bangkok on Wednesday, hosted by Nation Group’s Thai-language business daily, Krungthep Turakij, to mark its 36th anniversary.

During the session, “New Growth New Opportunities”, Arthid said the Thai economy in the past 10 years had relied only on export and tourism. Thailand had sufficient cash reserves during that time, but the economic structure was not very strong. After the Covid-19 pandemic, people suffered from heavy debt burden, he said, adding that Thailand has faced a decline in revenue as the country has not yet recovered from the economic crisis.

To drive Thailand forward, he advised the government to cooperate with the private sector and set clear goals for what the country would be.

Arthid said Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin should focus on important issues rather than urgent ones, and that the government should streamline working process of several departments to boost operational efficiency. He said there are four areas the government should focus on: climate change, geopolitics, logistics, ease of doing business, and political stability.