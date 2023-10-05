Inflation in Thailand falls to 0.30% in September, lowest in Southeast Asia

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director-general of the ministry’s Trade Policy and Strategy Office, said on Thursday that the consumer price index (CPI) rose to 108.02 in September, compared to 107.70 in the same month last year.

He said Thailand’s inflation rate was the lowest among seven countries in Southeast Asia that reported their CPI data – the others are Laos, Philippines, Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Malaysia.

He noted that inflation had tended to slow down in many countries around the world, particularly in Europe, including the UK, Italy, and Germany.

For the fifth consecutive month, Thailand’s inflation has been below the target of 1-3% set by the Bank of Thailand. In the first nine months of the year, the headline CPI rose at an average of 1.82% and core inflation increased 1.5% from the same period a year earlier.

According to the Commerce Ministry, inflation slowed down in September due to a decline in food prices and lower energy prices resulting from government support measures on diesel and gas.

The CPI of food products and non-alcoholic beverages fell for the first time in 23 months by 0.10% year on year as the prices of meat, vegetables, and cooking oil were on a constant decline.



