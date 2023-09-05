Higher oil prices drive up inflation in August

The Commerce Ministry's Trade Policy and Strategy Office Director, Poonpong Nainapakorn, said the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in August was 108.41 compared to 107.46 in August 2022. This has resulted in a general year-on-year (YoY) increase in the inflation rate of 0.88%, slightly up from 0.38% in July, due to the rising prices of energy-related products.

While the prices of fresh food, meat, and food components remained stable, other categories, excluding food and beverages, increased by 0.98% (YoY) due to the rising prices in transportation and communication, especially fuel prices, which have adjusted upwards following global market trends, except for diesel, which saw a decrease.

Public transportation costs increased due to rising costs. Additionally, the costs of electricity, gas for cooking, personal care products remained higher than the previous year.

However, there were important items that saw price decreases, including men's and women's clothing, children's clothing, electrical appliances, cleaning products and surgical masks.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 0.74% (YoY), with prices remaining relatively stable compared to the previous year-end. Key items that saw price increases included eggs and dairy products, vegetables and fresh fruits due to variable weather conditions affecting production volumes. Non-alcoholic beverages, glutinous rice and processed foods also saw prices go up.