2.1% growth seen in Thai export figures in September

This upswing has been attributed to agricultural goods and agro-industrial products.

Keerati Ruschano, the Commerce Ministry’s permanent sectary, said Thai exports in September were valued at US$25.48 billion (920.39 billion baht), up by 2.1% compared to the previous month.

This growth does not include products related to oil, gold and armaments, which expanded by 1%.

Imports, in contrast, dropped by 8.3%, resulting in a trade surplus of $2.09 billion.

The driving force behind the export growth was agricultural products, especially fruits like durian and mangosteen as well as rice, which saw a surge in demand in Sub-Saharan Africa and Indonesia.

Demand for high-tech products like solar cells and mobile phones was also high.

The global manufacturing sector, however, remained contracted this month, and recovery of main markets is yet to gain momentum.

Geopolitical tension and prolonged high interest rates have also cast a shadow over global economic prospects.

Key export markets, like China, Asean and South Asia, continue showing signs of expansion, though uncertainty remains due to global economic pressures.

Keerati expressed optimism about the export trend in upcoming months, saying he expects continued expansion mirroring the gradual recovery of trade partners who have initiated economic revival measures.

Moreover, stability in food supply and heightened demand from the service and tourism sectors during the holiday season are expected to boost the export of agricultural and food products.

There are also plenty of growth opportunities in the realm of industrial goods in line with digital technology and clean energy trends.