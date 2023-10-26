Thailand cranks up SME exports mission after barely hitting 50% of target

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director-general of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO), conceded that the ministry has yet to achieve the goal set in the 20-year national strategy (2018-2037) to raise the value of SME exports to 20% of the total.

Poonpong cited the figures to show that export performance by Thai SMEs has plenty of room to improve.

Figures for the top 50 export goods show that foreign businesses in Thailand were the top export earners last year, accounting for 41.7% or US$107.369 billion.