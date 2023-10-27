Digital technology helps speed up solar projects, says ERC

Speaking at the seminar “Regulations for Solar Power Plant Registration” in Bangkok on Thursday, ERC chairman Samerjai Suksumet said that permits required to operate commercial solar power plants can now be submitted and processed online, thanks to ERC’s implementation of a digital system.

This includes applications that must be submitted to related agencies before a solar power plant can be constructed, such as the Department of Industrial Works and the Department of Alternative Energy Development and Efficiency, he added.

Samerjai said the ERC is committed to educating business owners and stakeholders that would benefit or be affected by solar power adoption, as well as making sure that operators understand and comply with related legal requirements to ensure safe and efficient operations.

“The ERC’s effort is in line with the government’s policy of promoting green business practices to reduce electricity bills across the business sector and promote the use of renewable energy to cut greenhouse gas emissions,” he said.

Thailand aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% in 2030 and achieve net zero emissions in 2068, under its pledge to the 26th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, also known as COP26, in 2021.