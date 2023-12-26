Korea-Thai Chamber seeks Korea opening door to Thai workers

“Upon successful completion of negotiations with each of these local governments, a total of approximately 7,000 workers will be able to work in South Korea,” said the KTCC president, Kim Jong Min.

“In the case of the Thai workers who are from Israel, it will be a quick process because they are already fully qualified, and we are ready to accept them in a variety of fields, from farmers to fishermen to factory workers.”

Thai workers will be able to earn monthly wages of around 2.2 million South Korean won (around 60,000 baht), which is equivalent to the South Korean minimum wage. For some jobs, they can earn up to 100,000 baht per month or more.

“We thought that this was a great opportunity; we wanted to play a role as a bridge between the two countries,” the KTCC president said.

KTCC has advised the Labour Ministry and related agencies to speed up the process of deploying Thai labourers to South Korea, improve the worker’s South Korean language skills, and set up an association to tackle Thai illegal workers.