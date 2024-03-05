Srettha attracts 2 Australian firms to bring new tech to Thailand
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has attracted two Australian companies to invest in electric vehicle (EV) batteries and transport systems in Thailand.
The premier made the announcement during his trip to take part in the 2024 ASEAN-Australia Special Summit in Melbourne.
In a Tuesday message posted to X (formerly Twitter) Srettha said he had met with Fortescue, a green energy company that produces electricity from solar and hydro power, as well as EV batteries. “Its 2023 sales were as high as AU$16.8 billion or 400 million baht,” he said.
The discussion with Fortescue aims to attract investment in technologies related to batteries, green hydrogen and energy storage, which will help boost Thailand’s potential in clean energy, Srettha added.
He also held discussions with Linfox, a leading transport and logistics company with a regional office in Thailand.
Linfox operates more than 2,000 cargo trucks daily, he noted, adding that the company has also implemented safety standards for drivers to mitigate road accidents.
“The company is planning to set up a regional traffic control fleet in Thailand, which will bring new technologies to the country and create more jobs.”