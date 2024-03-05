Srettha attracts 2 Australian firms to bring new tech to Thailand

In a Tuesday message posted to X (formerly Twitter) Srettha said he had met with Fortescue, a green energy company that produces electricity from solar and hydro power, as well as EV batteries. “Its 2023 sales were as high as AU$16.8 billion or 400 million baht,” he said.

The discussion with Fortescue aims to attract investment in technologies related to batteries, green hydrogen and energy storage, which will help boost Thailand’s potential in clean energy, Srettha added.