Negative economic sentiments keep Thailand’s growth forecast at 2.8-3.3%

Kriengkrai Thiennukul, chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), said after presiding over the JSCCIB meeting on Wednesday that the Thai economy was still vulnerable to several negative factors, such as the slowdown of exports and slower-than-expected tourism recovery. Rising household debts are also having an impact on people’s purchasing power, he added.

“Though export is likely to expand, the expansion will be small this year,” he said, adding that industries that rely on exports will have to keep their production at a lower level this year.